Applications - Working for Dorinda Cox

The Greens (WA) is seeking applications for the following roles in Dorinda Cox's office: Chief of Staff, Community Organiser & Digital Campaigner, and an Office Manager & Constituent Liaison.

About Dorinda Cox

Dorinda Cox is a Yamatji Noongar woman and is set to make history as the first, First Nations female Senator for WA. Caring for country runs deep in Dorinda’s blood and she is dedicated to working for those the system works against.

Dorinda is seeking a dynamic, innovative and effective team who will be passionate about justice, ecological sustainability and working for those that are most vulnerable.

How to apply

Please follow the directions as outlined under each role description.

If you have any questions regarding the position or applying please call Trish Cowcher on 0411 560 422.

Applications are encouraged from any interested and qualified people. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply. We don’t discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. We welcome people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to apply for all our roles.



Chief of Staff position

Location : Perth, Western Australia

Salary: $77,926

Allowances: $15,188 - $18,985

Anticipated Start Date: September 2021

Contract: Until end of term - 30 June 2022 (unless re-elected)

Position type: Full Time

Travel: Regular intra and interstate travel to Canberra for sitting weeks

Reports to: Senator

About the Role



Dorinda is seeking applications from a strategic and experienced chief of staff (COS) to help build her team and oversee her re-election.

The COS provides strategic advice, coordinates priority campaigns, leads on media work and messaging and manages an electorate office team working across offices in Perth and Canberra.



The COS frequently accompanies the Senator on parliamentary business and public engagements, involving travel and irregular hours.

The position is offered under the ​Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984​, and employment conditions are outlined in the ​Members of Parliament (Staff) Enterprise Agreement 2016-2019​.

Key work areas

Oversight of election preparation

Media, communications strategy, development and implementation

Staff supervision and management

Crisis management

Planning and managing office resources

Party liaison



Selection Criteria - Essential

1. Demonstrated capacity to comprehend complex issues, think strategically and adapt to

changing circumstances in a political context.

2. Demonstrated experience of working with the media within a political, community or

lobbying organisation, or as a media professional

3. Demonstrated ability to manage a small team, in a high pressure environment with

competing demands

4. Excellent understanding of Australian Political context, and sound political judgement

Selection Criteria - Desirable

1. Experience in community legal, health, mental health, and/or community services,

especially with First Nations organisations.

2. Election campaign experience

How to apply

Send your application to: TeamDorindaCox@gmail.com in one PDF document with a subject line COS: Your name. Applications close Monday 9th August 4pm.

Include:

Cover page/letter outlining your experience, values and why you are interested in being a member of Dorinda's

1 - 2 pages addressing selection criteria and your understanding of the current political context.

CV, no more than 2 pages

It is anticipated that interviews for the COS role will take place on Friday 13th August 2021.

Community organiser & digital campaigner position

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Salary Range: $77,926

Allowances: $11, 391

Anticipated Start Date: September 2021

Contract: Until end of Term, 30th June 2022 (unless re-elected)

Position type: Full Time

Travel: Occasional intra and interstate travel

Reports to: Chief of Staff and Senator

About the Role

Dorinda is seeking applications from an energetic and experienced community organiser and digital campaigner to help build her team and contribute to her re-election.

This position will be responsible for identifying, developing and implementing key campaigns both nationally and in WA. This role will connect Dorinda to campaigns and campaigners and support the efforts of key priority areas.

This position will manage and integrate the Senator’s social media platforms and coordinate digital content production.

The community organiser and digital campaigner will assist with the coordination of events and functions, including community meetings and public engagements.

The position is offered under the ​Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984​, and employment conditions are outlined in the ​Members of Parliament (Staff) Enterprise Agreement 2016-2019​.

Key work areas

Implementing the election campaign strategy

Liaising with key internal and external stakeholders

Digital campaigning strategy and implementation including social media and web content management and development

Community organising and mobilising​

Selection criteria

Experience in community organising and mobilising across a range of tactics, including working effectively with stakeholders and the community and event coordination Demonstrated ability to build online communities and audiences, in a NGO or community based organisation, Demonstrated campaign skills including strategic campaign development, preparation of content and materials and project management. Ability to work collaboratively under time constraints, competing priorities and other pressures Campaign experience in health, mental health, and/or community services, especially with First Nations organisations

How to apply

Send your application to: TeamDorindaCox@gmail.com in one PDF document with a subject line Community Organiser: Your name. Applications close Monday 9th August 4pm.

Include:

Cover page/letter outlining your experience, values and why you are interested in being a member of Dorinda's team.

1 - 2 pages addressing selection criteria and election campaigning in a political context

CV, no more than 2 pages

Office Manager and Constituent Liaison position

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Salary Range: $68,482

Anticipated Start Date: September 2021

Contract: Until end of Term 30 June 2022 (unless re-elected)

Position type: Full Time

Travel: irregular

Reports to: Chief of Staff and Senator

About the Role

Dorinda is seeking an empathetic, composed, confident person with initiative as the office manager and constituent liaison to help set up her office and contribute towards her re-election.

This role ensures the efficient and effective running of the electorate office, and works closely with staff and volunteers. The office manager and constituent liaison staff member oversees and reports on the office budgets and Senator’s parliamentary entitlements, coordinates office systems and spaces, and manages the Senator’s diary, travel and correspondence.

This role is responsible for managing constituent concerns, assisting in solving issues and connecting people to relevant services.

Key work areas

Managing expenses, entitlements and office budgets

Management of travel, diary and correspondence

Oversight of Work Health & Safety issues and compliance

Constituent liaison

Assist with events and social media management as required

Selection Criteria

Experience in office administration, including managing budgets Experience working directly with members of the public from diverse backgrounds. Ability to work collaboratively in a coordinated way as part of a close team under time constraints, competing priorities and other pressures. Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills across diverse audiences Desirable: experience in social work, community legal, health, mental health, and/or community services, especially with First Nations organisations

How to apply

Send your application to: TeamDorindaCox@gmail.com in one PDF document with a subject line Office Manager: Your name. Applications close Monday 9th August 4pm.

Include: